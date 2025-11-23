Home / Markets / Interviews / Next decade will unlock growth in retail investing: Angel One CMD Thakkar

Next decade will unlock growth in retail investing: Angel One CMD Thakkar

Angel One CMD Dinesh Thakkar outlines how the company reached the No 3 spot in active clients, the structural changes shaping India's broking landscape, and why he foresees another wave of growth

Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director, Angel One
premium
Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director, Angel One
Samie Modak
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 11:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Angel One, a three-decade-old brokerage, has maintained its edge in an industry transformed by technology (tech) and shifting investor behaviour. Chairman and Managing Director Dinesh Thakkar, in a conversation with Samie Modak in Mumbai, outlines how the company reached the No. 3 spot in active clients, the structural changes shaping India’s broking landscape, and why he foresees another wave of growth. Edited excerpts:
 
What drives India’s capital markets growth? 
Demography and digital adoption. India’s population dynamics are fundamental. After 2015, controlling inflation made equities more attractive than other assets. India’s digital public infrastructure — Aadhaar-based authentication, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and eKYC — made markets accessible across Tier-II cities, benefiting tech-driven players like us.
 
How has Angel One remained fiercely competitive against tech-driven rivals? 
It’s not about ‘new age’ versus ‘old age’. It’s about understanding and serving user needs. Tech only matters when it solves real problems. Competitor analysis is secondary to delivering the best user experience. That mindset has kept us agile and scalable.
 
What helped Angel One get the tech right when traditional players lagged? 
Capital markets have long been tech-forward. Even in the 1990s, we shifted to screen-based trading and expanded very small aperture terminals nationwide. The real differentiator was pricing — using tech to cut costs in acquiring and servicing customers. The 2019 move from percentage-based commissions to fixed per-order pricing was transformative. Digital acquisition outweighed short-term revenue drops, growing clients from 1.29 million in 2019 to over 31 million in 2024-25.
 
Was the low-cost pricing strategy risky?
  Yes. Dropping prices risked revenue per customer. But our calculation: losing 65 per cent per customer yet acquiring 100x more clients would boost profitability. That leap of faith set us up for explosive growth, which accelerated during the pandemic.
 
Did growth rely more on organic expansion or active marketing? 
Not entirely organic. Competitive pricing needed heavy advertising via Google, Play Store, and Android, plus financial education and regional engagement, which deepened engagement beyond metros.
 
What influences a new customer to choose Angel One?
  Cost matters, but platform experience — intelligence, personalisation — matters just as much. Once onboarded, users stay. Pre-2019 customers — 1.5–1.8 million — remain, while half of the clients acquired between 2020-21 and 2022-23 continue transacting, reflecting strong stickiness.
 
Has UPI changed client behaviour and blunted the bank-broker account appeal? 
Absolutely. UPI levels the playing field — payments on broker apps are as easy as banking platforms, reducing the relevance of ‘3-in-1’ bundled accounts.
 
Is market penetration plateauing?
  Not yet. Of 210 million accounts, many are inactive. Retail participation remains underpenetrated. The next decade will see this base expand multifold as incomes rise and awareness grows.
 
Has the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) action on derivatives affected business volume trends? 
Regulation cools excesses. Weekly expiry cuts gave scope for new instruments. Volumes may have dropped from last year’s peaks but remain higher than 2020–2022, strengthening market stability and credibility.
 
Should India impose financial or knowledge checks for derivatives?
  Education is key, but all shareholders should access all instruments. Restricting by wealth or knowledge isn’t ideal; focus should be on user education.
 
Have flat returns changed investor behaviour? 
Not really. Systematic investment plan (SIP) investments remain robust, showing long-term retail faith. Investors understand equities fluctuate; volatility is expected, and the investor base is evolving.
 
What should the government or Sebi do to support the industry? 
Focus on a vibrant cash market. Retail equity participation drives capital formation and economic growth. Policies could reduce long-term capital gains tax on smaller ticket sizes, encouraging entrepreneurship, efficient capital allocation, and a virtuous cycle for the economy.
 
What are Angel One’s new product areas? 
Having started as a digital broker, we’ve expanded into mutual funds (now No. 2 in incremental SIP adoption), provide loans to customers in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, and offer advisory through Ionic, fully owned by Angel One, with ₹6,100 crore in assets in one year. Angel One Asset Management Company focuses on passive investing, enabling broader financial inclusion. Wherever tech can simplify investing, we use it.
 
Is the broking industry still open to disruption? 
Disruption is constant. Innovations like fractionalisation, tokenisation, and digitised asset transfer are just the start. Market penetration is far from complete. The next wave will come from artificial intelligence-driven personalisation and predictive insights — an area where Angel One is investing heavily.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

The market is more likely to melt up than melt down: Stephen Dover

Premium

An IPO's on the table for near future: Equirus Group MD Ajay Garg

'India has a can-do spirit': Julius Baer's Mark Matthews at BS BFSI Summit

India in sweet spot, has tailwinds to deliver alpha returns: HSBC MF CEO

Premium

2025 may push IPO totals near or above 2024's record: Amit Ramchandani

Topics :Market InterviewsAngel oneInvestmentstock market trading

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story