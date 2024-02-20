'Investors should have balanced portfolio via flexicap, multicap funds'

The largecap space has valuation comfort but the earnings momentum is stronger in the midcap and smallcap segments, says Trideep Bhattacharya, president & chief investment officer (CIO) — equities, Edelweiss Mutual Fund. In an interview with Abhishek Kumar in Mumbai, Bhattacharya says investors should go for a balanced portfolio among large, mid and smallcap stocks. Edited excerpts:

What are the key factors that will guide the market this year?

Calendar 2024 will likely be a year of transitions. In 2023, the debate in the market was mostly around the completion of interest rate hike cycle, but this year it's about elections. Almost 50 per cent of the top 20 nations are going into elections. There will be a lot of political noise and we will have to navigate through it. Secondly, we expect the global economic growth to bottom out this year and gradually enter the rebound phase in 2025. The impact of the rate hikes will be evident this year. We will also see a transition from inflation to disinflation. Rates will start to come down and will have implications on asset allocation and portfolios. India's reliance on domestic growth drivers — as opposed to exports — bodes well for the economy at a time when global growth is set to slow down.