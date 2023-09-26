Home / Markets / Interviews / Smallcap, midcap funds face risk of mean reversion: DSP MF MD and CEO

Smallcap, midcap funds face risk of mean reversion: DSP MF MD and CEO

Data shows that markets may have mispriced the disinflationary trend that is gaining traction along with a stable demand and supply situation for government bonds, said Parekh

Abhishek Kumar
Premium
Kalpen Parekh, MD and CEO of DSP Mutual Fund

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

It is the right time for investors to rebalance their portfolios and raise their largecap allocation. This would have come down as a result of relative underperformance vis-à-vis mid and smallcaps, says Kalpen Parekh, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), DSP Mutual Fund, in an email interview with Abhishek Kumar. Edited excerpts:

Some analysts have cautioned against the froth building in mid-cap and small-cap space. Are the concerns justified?

Currently, mid and smallcap stocks are mostly rising on account of strong inflows — both through direct buying as well as mutual funds. While many small and midcap companies have grown their profits in recent years, their valuations are significantly higher at 25-40 times of their earnings. Hence, there is a risk of mean reversion on both business cycle and valuation fronts.

Do you expect the momentum to now shift towards largecaps, considering their significant underperformance compared to the other two m-cap segments?

Flows continue to chase past performers, that is, small and mid-caps. Within largecaps, too, barring a few pockets, most companies are fully priced. If flows continue unabated, mid and smallcaps can continue to do well, despite the valuation concerns. Investors must take this opportunity to rebalance their portfolios if their largecap allocation has come down due to their relative underperformance in recent years, especially after Covid.

What factors have weighed on the performance of your equity schemes? When do you expect a turnaround?

This year, most of our funds have delivered 3-5 per cent excess returns over the benchmark. This is an outcome of our conviction in the investment framework we follow. We continued with it despite the underperformance in 2021-22. Investment portfolios, by nature, go through temporary phases of out-performance and underperformance. As asset managers, we try not to get swayed by the performance cycle. We stick to our philosophy of owning reasonably-valued companies with high or improving return on investments.

When do you expect the rate cut cycle to begin? Is it the right time to gradually raise the duration of debt portfolios?

We have added duration to our portfolios. Data shows that markets may have mispriced the disinflationary trend, which is gaining traction along with a stable demand and supply situation for government bonds. Currently, the fiscal situation and the supply of government paper are crucial factors influencing yields. We feel bond yields will remain stable after seeing a sharp spike in the last two years. Hence, most of our debt funds are having duration closer to the higher band of their mandate.

What is your asset allocation currently? Have you made any significant changes recently?

Broadly, my portfolio is currently 60 per cent in equities, 35 per cent in fixed income and 5 per cent in gold. I have reduced equity allocation owing to stretched valuations over the past year or so. At the same time, I have raised the debt allocation, considering the attractive rates. However, investors should not look at it as an ideal asset allocation. Exposure to various assets should be according to the investor’s risk-appetite.

The DSP multi-asset fund opted for debt taxation rather than a more tax-efficient equity structure. What was the rationale?
 
The effective debt tax rate (erstwhile) is generally closer to the equity taxation, considering 4–5 per cent inflation. Secondly, the indexation benefits kick in after three years; hence, incentivising investors to hold for longer periods. Lastly, this design doesn’t compel us to own a minimum 65 per cent in Indian stocks, and hence, leaves room to meaningfully invest in bonds, gold and global stocks.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

BSE SmallCap index hits fresh high; eyes 35,000 after surging 28% in FY24

Share of NRIs, overseas investors in mutual fund assets declining

Cost inflation index for LTCG tax stands 5.13% higher in FY24 YoY

Bajaj Finserv MF seeks Sebi approval to launch its first five schemes

We're excited about equities in current economic scenario: Rahul Singh

We want to be No. 1 in affordable housing by FY26: Ravi Subramanian

Two or three other indices may also include India: PNB Gilts MD & CEO

Buying stocks today seems like a good idea: Julius Baer's Mark Matthews

Micro, macro and geopolitical factors favouring Indian markets: Ajay Saraf

Topics :Mutual FundsSmallcapMidcapstock markets

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Election News

Rahul Gandhi takes train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with passengers

KCR to release Rs 5,000 cr from state development fund within 2 weeks

India News

Steadily receiving water from Karnataka, hope to realise full quantum: TN

Railways union demands productivity bonus on basis of 7th pay commission

Economy News

Govt launches Rs 5K cr scheme to boost innovation in pharma-medtech sector

Next Story