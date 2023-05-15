This time we'll crack the derivatives segment: BSE MD & CEO Ramamurthy

BSE has made several attempts to find a foothold in the derivatives segment. How confident are you this time around?

BSE, Asia’s oldest bourse, has failed to make any breakthrough in the derivatives segment. The entire derivatives liquidity pool is with bigger rival National Stock Exchange (NSE). The exchange under its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officeris taking a fresh crack at it by relaunching the Sensex and Bankex derivatives. To attract investors, the exchange has reduced lot sizes and moved the expiry cycle to Friday. It is also engaging with brokers, software developers, and algo traders to boost volume. Ramamurthy says BSE has put in place the right building blocks to make it a success. In conversation with, he explains why the country needs competition in the exchange space. Excerpts: