Ahead of July 10 listing, Smartworks reports ₹382 cr debt as of Apr-end

Smartworks Coworking Spaces, which plans to launch IPO on July 10, has said that the company's total debt stood at Rs 382 crore at the end of April.

Gurugram-based Smartworks currently has 48 operational centres with over 1.9 lakh seating capacities.

"Our total outstanding borrowings as on April 30, 2025, were Rs 3,819.67 million, on a consolidated basis," the company said in a Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) filed with SEBI.

Smartworks will hit the capital market on July 10 to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The issue will close on July 14.

The company has revised its IPO size downward.

The size of the fresh issue has been reduced to Rs 445 crore from the earlier planned Rs 550 crore, while the Offer For Sale (OFS) by promoters has been cut to 33.79 lakh shares from 67.59 lakh shares. Out of the total proceeds from the fresh issue of shares, the company will use Rs 226 crore for capital expenditure related to the fit-outs in new centres and security deposits for these new centres. It will utilise Rs 114 crore for payment of loans, and the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Smartworks has posted a net loss of Rs 63.17 crore in the last financial year due to higher expenses than income. Its net loss stood at Rs 49.95 crore in the preceding 2023-24 financial year. However, the revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,374.05 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 1,039.36 crore in the preceding year. "These losses were on account of our total income being lower than the expenses for the relevant fiscal," the company said in the RHP. Smartworks said it aims to generate and sustain increased revenue levels and decrease proportionate expenses in future periods to achieve profitability.