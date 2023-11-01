Home / Markets / IPO / Recent IPOS List / Auto ancillary firm ASK Automotive gears up to float IPO on November 7

Auto ancillary firm ASK Automotive gears up to float IPO on November 7

The company has clients including TVS Motor Company Ltd, Hero MotoCorp, Greaves Electric Mobility and Bajaj Auto

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 6:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Auto ancillary player ASK Automotive is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on November 7, which will be the third maiden public issue to hit the market this month.

This will be the third such issue opening in November after ESAF Small Finance Bank and Protean eGov Technologies.

ASK Automotive's IPO is completely an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 2,95,71,390 equity shares by promoters Kuldip Singh Rathee and Vijay Rathee. The offer will close on November 9 and the anchor book of the offer will open on November 6, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Since the IPO is completely an OFS, the entire proceeds will go to the selling shareholders and the company will not receive any funds from the issue.

Gurugram-based ASK Automotive is one of the largest manufacturers of brake-shoe and advanced braking systems for two-wheelers in India.

The company has clients including TVS Motor Company Ltd, Hero MotoCorp, Greaves Electric Mobility and Bajaj Auto.

JM Financial Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, and IIFL Securities Ltd are the book-running lead managers to issue.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

The IPO of ESAF Small Finance Bank will open for public subscription on November 3 while that of Protean eGov Technologies will hit the market on November 6.

Also Read

More IPOs need to deliver listing pop to revive retail interest: Analysts

Nexus Select Trust's initial public offering garners 5.4 times subscription

Anand Group ties up with Korean entity to boost aftermarket biz for PVs

As Indian mkt matures, global automakers aim to make India an export hub

Market regulator proposes halving IPO listing time on stock exchanges

Muthoot Microfin, Flair Writing, Happy Forgings get Sebi's nod for IPOs

Three companies file draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPOs

World's biggest market for under-$100 million IPOs booms in India

Proventus Agrocom made stellar debuts with around 12% premium on NSE Emerge

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IPO activityIPO IndiaIPO market

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Next Story