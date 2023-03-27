Avalon Technologies IPO opens next week: Check GMP, other details here

The applications for subscribing to the initial public offer (IPO) of Avalon Technologies will open on Monday, April 3. It will remain open for four days till Thursday, April 6. For anchor investors, the Alavon Technologies IPO opened on March 31.

Through the IPO, the company aims to raise Rs 865 crore. It will consist of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 320 crore. The company aims to use the proceeds of the issue for funding working capital, debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

Avalon Technologies IPO: GMP, share price, and other details here

Avalon Technologies IPO GMP: According to market observers, the IPO is commanding a great market premium (GMP) of Rs 22 per share.

Avalon Technologies IPO subscription date: The subscription will open on April 3 and close on April 6.



Avalon Technologies IPO face value: The face value of each share has been set at Rs 2.

How to apply for Avalon Technologies IPO online?