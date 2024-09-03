Bajaj Housing Finance targets nearly $7 bn valuation through $782 mn IPO

In September 2022, the Reserve Bank of India had released a list of non-bank lenders with Rs 50,000 crore of assets under management and set norms that require Bajaj Housing Finance to be listed on stock exchanges by September 2025.
The company reported a profit after tax of Rs 1,731 crore for the year ended March 31, 2024 up about 38 per cent year-on-year, while total revenue from operations rose 34 per cent to Rs 7,617 crore.
Kotak Investment Banking, BoFa Securities India, Goldman Sachs and Axis Capital are among the bookrunning lead managers of the IPO.
