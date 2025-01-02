Capital Infra Trust InvIT's IPO to open on Jan 7, plans future acquisitions

Capital Infra Trust (erstwhile National Infrastructure Trust) will be looking for more road asset acquisitions in the future, including third-party projects on a case-by-case basis, as per the trust's senior executives. The trust plans to diversify its portfolio beyond hybrid annuity model (HAM) assets, considering investors’ interests, said Manish Satnaliwala, chief executive officer (CEO) of the trust. With its current presence in seven states, the trust also aims to expand its portfolio geographically. For further acquisitions, Satnaliwala stated that there is still some “headroom” left for the trust to acquire a few assets via debt. “After that, we may hit the market again by the end of this year or next year,” he added. The trust's initial public offering (IPO) issue is set to open on Tuesday (January 7).

For its initial portfolio, the trust will acquire, manage, and invest in nine completed and revenue-generating initial portfolio assets, aggregating approximately 682.43 kilometres. These assets are operated and maintained under concessions granted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and are owned and operated by the respective project special purpose vehicles (SPVs). These roads are located in the states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka.

All the initial portfolio assets are operating under a hybrid annuity model (HAM) and have an average residual concession life of 11.7 years as of September 30, 2024. The aggregate bid project cost (BPC) of the assets is Rs 9,153.34 crore, with annuities paid every six months.

Further, the trust has signed a right of first offer (ROFO) agreement with its sponsor, Gawar Construction Limited (GCL). Under the agreement, GCL shall provide the trust with a right of first offer in relation to its 17 additional HAM road assets, as well as any road assets it may be awarded or acquire in the future. The additional assets have a BPC of about Rs 17,788 crore.

The price band for the issue opening on Tuesday is Rs 99 to Rs 100 per unit. The InvIT filed its offer document on December 27, 2024, for the public issue of its units aggregating up to Rs 1,578 crore. Of the total issue, Rs 1,077 crore is a fresh issue of units, while offer-for-sale units are worth Rs 501 crore.

The net proceeds of the issue are proposed to be utilised for providing loans to the project special purpose vehicles (SPVs) for repayment or prepayment, in part or in full, of their respective outstanding loans, including accrued interest and prepayment penalty. Additionally, loans will be provided to the project SPVs for repayment of unsecured loans availed from the sponsor. Going forward, the revenue streams for the trust will include annuity, operation and maintenance grants, and interest on annuity paid on completed projects.

The InvIT’s units are proposed to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The bids are scheduled to close on Thursday, January 9. The InvIT received a rating of 'Provisional CRISIL AAA/Stable (Assigned)' from Crisil Ratings Limited on December 31, 2024.