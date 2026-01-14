Defrail Technologies IPO booked 98x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Defrail Technologies IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the Defrail Technologies IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The public offering closed for subscription on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, receiving overwhelming participation from investors and getting oversubscribed by a whopping 98 times.

Here's how to check Defrail Technologies IPO allotment status online - direct links

Once the basis of allotment is finalised, investors who have applied for the public offering can check the Defrail Technologies IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE and Maashitla Securities, the registrar for the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the Defrail Technologies IPO allotment status directly:

Check Defrail Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check Defrail Technologies IPO allotment status on Maashitla Securities: https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues Defrail Technologies IPO final subscription status The ₹13.77 crore public offering of Defrail Technologies, offered at a price band of ₹70–74 with a lot size of 1,600 shares, received bids for 13,18,04,800 shares against the 13,42,400 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 98.19 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE. Defrail Technologies IPO witnessed the highest participation from non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their reserved portion by 119.38 times. Retail investors followed closely, with an oversubscription rate of 101.28 times the shares offered. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), although exhibiting the least interest among the categories, still oversubscribed their portion by 71.09 times, according to BSE data.