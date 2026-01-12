GRE Renew Enertech IPO opens on Jan 13: Check GMP, key dates, price band

GRE Renew Enertech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of GRE Renew Enertech, a rooftop and ground mount solar solutions provider, will open for public subscription on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. Through its maiden share sale, the company seeks to raise ₹39.56 crore, which comprises a fresh issue of 3.8 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

GRE Renew Enertech IPO is being offered at a price band of ₹100 to ₹105 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. At the upper price band, a retail investor will require ₹2,52,000 to bid for two lots consisting of 2,400 shares.

GRE Renew Enertech specialises in providing solar energy solutions to industrial and commercial customers. It offers green energy solutions by installing on-site solar projects. The company's business operations are primarily divided into two segments: Capital Expenditure (Capex) and Renewable Energy Service Company (Resco). Under the Capex model, it offers Engineering, Procurement, construction, and operation of solar projects. Under the Resco model, an agreement is entered into with rooftop owners. Here are the key details of the GRE Renew Enertech IPO: GRE Renew Enertech IPO GMP According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of GRE Renew Enertech were trading at ₹114, up ₹9 or 8.6 per cent from the upper end of the price band.

GRE Renew Enertech key dates The public issue will remain open for subscription until Friday, January 16, 2026. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, January 19, while the shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Tuesday, January 20. GRE Renew Enertech shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. GRE Renew Enertech IPO registrar, lead manager Maashitla Securities is acting as the registrar for the public offering, while Share India Capital Services is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.