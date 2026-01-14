Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 08:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / IPO / Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Applicants can check their status on the official NSE and BSE websites, as well as on the registrar's portal, Kfin Technologies

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 8:23 AM IST

Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the maiden public issue of Bharat Coking Coal, a subsidiary of Coal India, is expected to be finalised today, January 14, 2026. However, the IPO received a decent reponse from investors with an overall subscription of around 147 times.
 
According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, Bharat Coking Coal IPO received bids for 50.95 billion shares against 346.9 million shares on offer. The portion booked for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 310.91 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 258.16 times. The retail investors quota was booked 49.33 times.
 
 
Now that the subscription period has closed, investors are awaiting their allotment status, which is likely to be released later today. After the allotment is finalised, applicants will be able to view their status on the official NSE and BSE websites, as well as on the registrar’s portal, Kfin Technologies.

Steps to check Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment status on BSE:

  • Go to the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity
  • Choose 'Bharat Coking Coal' from the list of IPOs
  • Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
  • Complete the captcha verification displayed on the page
  • Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status

Steps to check Bharat Coking Coal IPO allotment on Kfin Technologies:

  • Visit registrar Kfin Technologies website - ipostatus.kfintech.com/
  • Under 'Select IPO', select Bharat Coking Coal from the drop-down box
  • Enter your application number, demat account, or permanent account number (PAN)
  • Click 'Submit', and your application status will appear on your screen

Bharat Coking Coal IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Bharat Coking Coal were trading at ₹36.4 per share in the grey market, commanding a modest premium of ₹13.4 or 58 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹21 to ₹23.

Bharat Coking Coal IPO listing date

Bharat Coking IPO opened for public subscription on Friday, January 9, and closed on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the respective demat accounts. Shares of Bharat Coking Coal shares are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Friday, January 16, 2026.

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 8:15 AM IST

