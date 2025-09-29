Fabtech Technologies' IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 12.1 million equity shares worth ₹230.35 crore. The public issue is being offered at a price band of ₹181 to ₹191 per share, with a lot size of 75 shares. At the upper price band, a retail investor will require ₹14,325 to bid for one lot consisting of 75 shares. To bid for the maximum allowed 13 lots, or 975 shares, an investor would need ₹1,86,225.

The public issue will remain open for subscription until Wednesday, October 1, 2025. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, October 3, while the shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Monday, October 6. Fabtech Technologies' shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

The unlisted shares of Fabtech Technologies were commanding a solid premium in the grey market on Monday. According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, the company's shares were trading at ₹211 per share, compared to the upper issue price of ₹191. This translates into a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹20 per share, or approximately 10.47 percent above the offer price.

Fabtech Technologies IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services is acting as the registrar for the public offering, while Unistone Capital is serving as the sole book-running lead manager.

Fabtech Technologies IPO objective

The company intends to utilise the proceeds from the IPO to fund its working capital requirements and to pursue inorganic growth opportunities through acquisitions. Additionally, a portion of the funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

About Fabtech Technologies

Fabtech Technologies is a global company headquartered in India, offering turnkey engineering solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare companies. The company's presence spans more than 62 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. It operates in key emerging markets including Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Nicaragua, Nigeria, South Africa, Turkey, UAE, USA, and Tanzania, according to a CRISIL report. Fabtech Technologies provides extensive technical expertise and infrastructure to deliver end-to-end solutions for setting up aseptic manufacturing facilities, covering everything from design to certification.