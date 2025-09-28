CSM Technologies files draft papers for IPO with Sebi to raise funds

CSM Technologies, a digital transformation, GovTech, and IT consulting services provider, has filed its preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The Bhubaneswar-based company's proposed IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.29 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards funding growth initiatives, strengthening technological infrastructure, payment of debt and general corporate purposes, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday.

Founded in 1998 as Cybertech Software & Multimedia Pvt Ltd, the company was renamed CSM Technologies Pvt Ltd in 2014 and converted into a public company in 2025.