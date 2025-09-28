CSM Technologies files draft papers for IPO with Sebi to raise funds

CSM Technologies, a digital transformation, GovTech, and IT consulting services provider, has filed its preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
The Bhubaneswar-based company's proposed IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.29 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
Proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards funding growth initiatives, strengthening technological infrastructure, payment of debt and general corporate purposes, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday.
Founded in 1998 as Cybertech Software & Multimedia Pvt Ltd, the company was renamed CSM Technologies Pvt Ltd in 2014 and converted into a public company in 2025.
CSM Technologies is a global GovTech company specialising in digital transformation, IT consulting, and providing comprehensive 360-degree IT solutions to governments and public enterprises worldwide. The company has subsidiaries in the USA, UAE, Canada, Kenya, and Rwanda, along with an Indian subsidiary, Kwantify Solutions Pvt Ltd.
For FY2025, CSM Technologies reported a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,992.4 crore compared to Rs 1,967.1 crore in the preceding fiscal and profit after tax rose to Rs 130 crore from Rs 104.3 crore.
Keynote Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.
