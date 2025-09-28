Home / Markets / IPO / Suba Hotels raises ₹21 cr from anchor investors; IPO to open on Sep 29

Suba Hotels raises ₹21 cr from anchor investors; IPO to open on Sep 29

According to the statement, the company allotted just over 1.91 million shares, worth ₹21 crore, to anchor investors at an issue price of ₹111 per share

initial public offerings, IPO
Founded in October 1997, Suba Hotels is a domestic mid-market hotel chain operating 88 hotels. The company recorded revenue of ₹79.24 crore and net profit of ₹15.15 crore in financial year 2024-25 (FY25).
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ahmedabad-headquartered Suba Hotels has secured over ₹21 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), the company announced on Sunday.
 
According to the statement, the company allotted just over 1.91 million shares, worth ₹21 crore, to anchor investors at an issue price of ₹111 per share.
 
The anchor book saw participation from 12 investors, with the largest allocations of 300,000 shares each going to Sanshi Fund-I, Bengal Finance and Investment Private Limited, and Bharat Venture Opportunities Fund. Each of these investors contributed ₹3.33 crore, accounting for 15.64 per cent of the anchor portion.
 
Other notable investors include Saint Capital Fund, which received 216,000 shares, and Capri Global Capital Limited, allotted 163,000 shares. The remaining allocations were distributed among funds such as Next Orbit Ventures Fund, Jalan Chemicals Industries, J4S Venture Fund-I, Avora SME Fund 1, Arnesta Global Opportunities Fund, CP Capital Limited, and Rajasthan Global Securities, each securing around 91,200 shares.
 
Founded in October 1997, Suba Hotels is a domestic mid-market hotel chain operating 88 hotels. The company recorded revenue of ₹79.24 crore and net profit of ₹15.15 crore in financial year 2024-25 (FY25).
 
The IPO, valued at ₹75.47 crore, will open for bidding on September 29 and close on October 1. Each application will require a minimum lot size of 1,200 equity shares.
 
The offering comprises entirely a fresh issue of up to 6.79 million equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10. The price band is set between ₹105 and ₹111 per share, with the issue expected to raise ₹75.47 crore at the upper limit.
 
The company said the proceeds will be used to meet capital expenditure for upgrading and completing hotel properties, along with supporting general corporate purposes. Approximately ₹53.48 crore has been earmarked for enhancing hotel infrastructure and acquiring properties, with a focus on Tier-II and Tier-III cities.
 
Unistone Capital is acting as the sole book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services has been appointed as the IPO registrar.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PayNearby plans to raise funds via IPO in FY27, says CEO Anand Kumar Bajaj

Co-working major WeWork India to float ₹3,000 crore IPO on October 3

Laser Power and Infra files draft papers with Sebi for ₹1,200 cr IPO

Behari Lal Engineering files draft papers for IPO, seeks to raise ₹110 cr

CSM Technologies files draft papers for IPO with Sebi to raise funds

Topics :IPOsMarkets

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story