Groww IPO subscribed 18x on strong demand from institutional investors

The initial public offering (IPO) of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of digital investment platform Groww, garnered nearly 18 times subscription, attracting bids worth around Rs 64,000 crore.

How was the subscription across investor categories?

The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 22 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment saw 14.2 times demand. Retail investors subscribed their portion 9.4 times.

What were the IPO details and valuation?

The Rs 6,632-crore IPO of Groww comprised a fresh issue of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 5,572 crore. Early backers, including Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners, pared part of their holdings through the OFS.