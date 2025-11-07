Home / Markets / IPO / Groww IPO subscribed 18x on strong demand from institutional investors

The Rs 6,632-crore IPO of digital investment platform Groww drew bids worth Rs 64,000 crore, with robust participation from institutional and retail investors

Groww
Groww | Photo: Company logo
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 5:55 PM IST
The initial public offering (IPO) of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of digital investment platform Groww, garnered nearly 18 times subscription, attracting bids worth around Rs 64,000 crore.
 
How was the subscription across investor categories?
 
The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 22 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment saw 14.2 times demand. Retail investors subscribed their portion 9.4 times.
 
What were the IPO details and valuation?
 
The Rs 6,632-crore IPO of Groww comprised a fresh issue of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 5,572 crore. Early backers, including Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners, pared part of their holdings through the OFS.
 
At the top end of the Rs 95–100 price band, the company is valued at Rs 61,736 crore (about $7 billion).
 
How will Groww use the proceeds from the IPO?
 
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to strengthen the company’s cloud infrastructure, invest in subsidiaries, and pursue potential acquisitions.
 
Why is Groww’s listing significant for the market?
 
Groww’s listing comes at a time of rising retail participation in the securities market, both in direct equities and through mutual funds. The platform accounts for roughly a quarter of India’s active trading clients, and nearly one-third of all systematic investment plans (SIPs) are routed through Groww.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

