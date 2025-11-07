Home / Markets / IPO / Weak IPO listings by Studds and Orkla cast a shadow on market euphoria

Weak IPO listings by Studds and Orkla cast a shadow on market euphoria

Consecutive weak listings by Studds Accessories and Orkla India have dimmed India's IPO frenzy, even as analysts flag valuation concerns and a cooling in grey market sentiment

initial public offerings, IPO
premium
The lukewarm debuts come even as India’s IPO market is poised to surpass last year’s record mop-up of Rs 1.59 trillion.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 4:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Back-to-back weak listings have taken some shine off India’s ongoing IPO boom. On Friday, shares of helmet maker Studds Accessories ended 5 per cent below their issue price, a day after food company Orkla India closed 3 per cent lower on debut. The subdued market response came despite strong investor demand during their maiden offerings—Studds’ IPO was subscribed over 70 times and Orkla’s over 50 times.
 
Why are grey market premiums cooling off despite strong IPO demand?
 
Grey market sentiment also weakened. The premium for Lenskart Solutions slipped sharply—from above 20 per cent to below 2 per cent—while that for Groww, which closed its issue on Friday, and Pine Labs, which opened the same day, hovered in low single digits.
 
What are analysts saying about Lenskart’s valuation and growth outlook?
 
Brokerage Ambit on Friday initiated coverage on Lenskart with a ‘sell’ rating and a target price of Rs 337, 16 per cent below its issue price of Rs 402. It said the company’s faster growth merits some valuation premium but argued that its higher valuation compared with Trent and Nykaa is difficult to justify given its lower returns on capital.
 
Could weak listings derail India’s record IPO momentum?
 
The lukewarm debuts come even as India’s IPO market is poised to surpass last year’s record mop-up of Rs 1.59 trillion. So far in 2025, 84 mainboard IPOs worth Rs 1.51 trillion have hit the market.
 
Market experts warn that a spate of poor listings could derail the IPO party.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPO Calendar: 5 issues to raise ₹10,000-cr next week; Lenskart debut eyed

Lenskart IPO to list on Nov 10; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

Can PhysicsWallah IPO ace the market test? Check key strengths, risks here

Final Hours! Groww IPO closes today; check latest subscription status, GMP

Tenneco Clean Air IPO: From price band to GMP, here's all you need to know

Topics :IPOIPO marketIPO listing timeIndian stock marketsLenskart

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story