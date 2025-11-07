Weak IPO listings by Studds and Orkla cast a shadow on market euphoria

Back-to-back weak listings have taken some shine off India’s ongoing IPO boom. On Friday, shares of helmet maker Studds Accessories ended 5 per cent below their issue price, a day after food company Orkla India closed 3 per cent lower on debut. The subdued market response came despite strong investor demand during their maiden offerings—Studds’ IPO was subscribed over 70 times and Orkla’s over 50 times.

Why are grey market premiums cooling off despite strong IPO demand?

Grey market sentiment also weakened. The premium for Lenskart Solutions slipped sharply—from above 20 per cent to below 2 per cent—while that for Groww, which closed its issue on Friday, and Pine Labs, which opened the same day, hovered in low single digits.

What are analysts saying about Lenskart’s valuation and growth outlook? Brokerage Ambit on Friday initiated coverage on Lenskart with a ‘sell’ rating and a target price of Rs 337, 16 per cent below its issue price of Rs 402. It said the company’s faster growth merits some valuation premium but argued that its higher valuation compared with Trent and Nykaa is difficult to justify given its lower returns on capital. Could weak listings derail India’s record IPO momentum? The lukewarm debuts come even as India’s IPO market is poised to surpass last year’s record mop-up of Rs 1.59 trillion. So far in 2025, 84 mainboard IPOs worth Rs 1.51 trillion have hit the market.