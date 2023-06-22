Home / Markets / IPO / HMA Agro Industries IPO subscribed 98% on Day 3, NIIs subscribe 1.92 times

HMA Agro Industries IPO subscribed 98% on Day 3, NIIs subscribe 1.92 times

The Rs 480 crore-IPO received bids for 59,46,150 shares against 60,54,054 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi
HMA Agro Industries IPO subscribed 98% on Day 3, NIIs subscribe 1.92 times

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 5:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of frozen meat exporter HMA Agro Industries received 98 per cent subscription on the third day of offer on Thursday.

The Rs 480 crore-IPO received bids for 59,46,150 shares against 60,54,054 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The category for non institutional investors was subscribed 1.92 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 1.04 times subscription and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 54 per cent.

The company's IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 150 crore and an offer of sale of up to Rs 330 crore.

Price range for the IPO is at Rs 555-585 a share.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds of the fresh issue for funding working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

The shares of the company will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

Aryaman Financial Services is the manager to the offer.

Also Read

More IPOs need to deliver listing pop to revive retail interest: Analysts

71% IPOs of 2022 at premium; will retail investor euphoria sustain in 2023?

Indian IPOs lit up after listing even as major global markets flashed red

With IPOs losing steam, Sebi steps in with hard underwriting move

Five IPOs get Sebi go-ahead to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr collectively

Frozen meat exporter HMA Agro Industries IPO subscribed 55% on Day 2

HMA Agro Industries' IPO subscribed 32% on the first day of issue

Ahmedabad-based RBZ Jewellers files preliminary IPO papers with Sebi

IKIO Lighting IPO gets subscribed 66.3 times on concluding day of issue

IKIO Lighting IPO subscribed 1.55 times of Rs 606.5 cr on Day 1 of offer

Topics :MarketsIPOsInvestment

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story