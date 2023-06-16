Home / Markets / IPO / Ahmedabad-based RBZ Jewellers files preliminary IPO papers with Sebi

Ahmedabad-based RBZ Jewellers files preliminary IPO papers with Sebi

RBZ Jewellers has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Ahmedabad-based RBZ Jewellers files preliminary IPO papers with Sebi

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

RBZ Jewellers has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1 crore equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

According to market sources, the Ahmedabad-based B2B and retail jewellery firm would raise Rs100 crore through the IPO.

Proceeds from the issue to the tune of Rs 80.75 crore will be utilized for funding the working capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes.

The company's revenue from operations rose 14.21 per cent to Rs 287.93 crore in FY2023 from Rs 252.11 crore in FY2022. Besides, profit after tax (PAT) surged 55 per cent to Rs 22.33 crore in fiscal 2023 from Rs 14.41 crore in the preceding financial year.

Arihant Capital Markets Limited is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Also Read

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

More IPOs need to deliver listing pop to revive retail interest: Analysts

With IPOs losing steam, Sebi steps in with hard underwriting move

Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

IKIO Lighting IPO gets subscribed 66.3 times on concluding day of issue

IKIO Lighting IPO subscribed 1.55 times of Rs 606.5 cr on Day 1 of offer

Should you subscribe to IKIO Lighting IPO? Here's what brokerages suggest

IKIO Lighting IPO collects Rs 182 cr from anchor investors at Rs 285 apiece

Vinsys IT Services files draft IPO papers with NSE Emerge to get listed

Topics :IPOsMarketsstock markets

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story