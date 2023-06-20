HMA Agro Industries' IPO subscribed 32% on the first day of issue

On Monday, the company raised Rs 144 crore through anchor allocation. HMA Agro Industries has set a price band of Rs 555-585 per share for Rs 480-crore initial public offering (IPO). The issue closes on June 23.



The initial public offering (IPO) of HMA Agro Industries was subscribed to 32 per cent on Tuesday, the first day of the issue. Qualified institutional buyers (QIB) bought 37 per cent, high net worth individuals (HNI) bought 55 per cent, and retail investors bought 20 per cent.