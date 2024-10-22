Hyundai Motor India drops 7% in market debut after country's biggest IPO

Hyundai Motor India had a disappointing trading debut on Tuesday, with shares of the country’s second-largest passenger car maker ending over 7 per cent below its issue price. This follows tepid demand for the shares during its Rs 27,870-crore initial public offering (IPO)—India’s largest-ever—which managed to scrape through with just 2.4 times subscription, mainly on the back of demand from institutional investors.

Shares of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) finished at Rs 1,820, down Rs 140, or 7.1 per cent, from its issue price of Rs 1,960, valuing the domestic arm of the South Korean auto major at Rs 1.48 trillion, down from the IPO valuation of Rs 1.59 trillion. After hitting a low of Rs 1,807 and a high of Rs 1,970, the stock ended at Rs 1,845 on the NSE, where Rs 5,400 crore worth of shares changed hands. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

HMIL’s listing day performance was the fifth worst for a Rs 5,000-crore IPO. It joined the likes of One 97 Communications (Paytm) and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), which also came out with mega offerings but whose listing day performance left a sour taste for investors. HMIL’s listing day decline was also the ninth worst for IPOs in calendar year 2024. Of the 64 mainboard IPOs, only 12 companies have seen losses on trading debut.

“We fully understand the commitment to the shareholders... whether it is in terms of capacity addition, electrification, premiumisation, or cost optimisation. So we believe that, as management, we will continue to pursue this path of shareholder return. Of course, the price will always be determined by the investors,” said Tarun Garg, chief operating officer, HMIL, during the post-listing media briefing.

HMIL’s IPO had seen strong response from sovereign wealth funds and domestic mutual funds, but retail and wealthy investors sidestepped the issue amid a selloff in auto stocks and overall markets. Also, HMIL’s expensive valuation raised concerns over the stock’s short-term performance. Since HMIL’s IPO opened on October 15, the Nifty 50 and the Nifty Auto index are down 2.6 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively.

Based on its 2023-24 (FY24) earnings, the stock is valued at 26x, only 10 per cent lower than market leader Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL).

While Hyundai has a superior margin and return profile compared to MSIL, in terms of volumes, market share, and distribution reach, it is still a third of the market leader.

On the day of listing, several brokerages initiated coverage on HMIL stock, with target prices ranging from Rs 1,750 to Rs 2,345.

A note by Nomura said it expects HMIL to deliver 17 per cent annualised earnings growth and 8 per cent volume growth between FY25 and FY27, driven by 7-8 new models (including facelifts). It has a target price of Rs 2,472 on the stock—25x its estimated earnings for FY27.

“We ascribe a slight premium to HMIL over MSIL given Hyundai Motor Corporation’s (HMC) technological prowess in emerging technologies that can be adapted to domestic requirements; superior financial metrics; a relatively premium brand perception; and better alignment with industry trends,” said Motilal Oswal in a note. It has a target price of Rs 2,345, premised on 27x September 2026 earnings estimates versus 26x for MSIL.

Through the IPO, the Seoul-headquartered parent Hyundai Motor Company divested a 17.5 per cent stake.