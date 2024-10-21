Afcons Infrastructure fixes price band of Rs 440-463 per share for IPO

Shapoorji Pallonji group firm Afcons Infrastructure Ltd on Monday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 440-463 per share for its Rs 5,430-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on October 25.

The IPO is a mix of fresh issue worth up to Rs 1,250 crore and an offer of sale up to Rs 4,180 crore, Afcons Infrastructure said here.

The issue will close on October 29.

The issue price has been fixed in the range of Rs 440-463 apiece and investors can bid for a minimum of 32 equity shares and in multiples of 32 thereafter, the company said.