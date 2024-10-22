Hyundai Motor India falls 3% post listing: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Shares of Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second-largest automobile player, made a negative debut on the stock exchanges and continue to trade lower. At around 10:17 am, soon after their debut, Hyundai Motor India shares were quoted at Rs 1,871 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), down 3.26 per cent from its IPO issue price of Rs 1,960. A combined total of nearly 13.88 million shares of Hyundai Motor India exchanged hands on both NSE and BSE.





Market analysts remain cautious on Hyundai Motor India, recommending profit booking and re-entry at lower levels, citing market volatility and the company's disappointing listing.



Should you buy, sell or hold?



Hyundai Motor India, as per Sudip Bandyopadhyay, group chairman of Inditrade Capital, is a loterm play, and investors who hold the shares now can benefit later, given that auto companies have provided excellent returns in the past. The biggest example is Maruti Suzuki. Bandyopadhyay, however, said, "There is no rush for investors who want to buy. Once the stock settles, buying opportunities may arise."

Earlier today, following the completion of their IPO process, Hyundai Motor India shares listed at Rs 1,931 on the BSE, marking a 1.47 per cent discount to its issue price of Rs 1,960 per share. On the NSE, Hyundai Motor India shares debuted at Rs 1,934, reflecting a 1.32 per cent discount to its IPO price. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





Baliga recommended that investors who want to buy the stock can only do so after a major correction. He suggests Rs 1,500/1,550 per share as buying levels.

Ambareesh Baliga, independent analyst, said, "There is no scope for an upward move from here for Hyundai Motor India shares" and advised investors not to buy the stock post-listing. "Investors who have applied for Hyundai Motor India IPO can book profit," said Baliga.

Vikas Sethi, managing director of Sethi Finmart, on the other hand, recommended that loterm investors 'Hold' Hyundai Motor India shares. "However, short-term investors should 'Sell' amid market volatility as they will incur a small loss now," said Sethi.



About Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India, a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company, is the world's third-largest auto OEM by passenger vehicle sales. In India, it has been the second-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer since 2009. The company produces innovative, feature-packed four-wheelers, transmissions, and engines, utilising cuttiedge technology.