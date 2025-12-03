IGX board approves plan for IPO to raise funds, no details about offer size

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Indian Energy Exchange on Wednesday said the board of Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) has decided to go public to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering.

However the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) did not divulge details about the size of the issue, opportune time and the modalities of the issue.

According to a regulatory filing, the Board of Directors of IGX Ltd, an associate company of IEX, at its meeting held on December 2, 2025, has approved to start the process of Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of IGX Ltd.