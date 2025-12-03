Corona Remedies IPO price band at ₹1,008-1,062; check dates, GMP, objective

The company will not receive any fresh funds from the issue, and existing shareholders will sell their stake through the offer.

Established in 2004, Corona Remedies is a pharmaceutical company specialising in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of products in women’s healthcare, cardiology, pain management, urology, and other therapeutic areas. It has a diverse portfolio including 71 brands across therapeutic areas. The company operates two manufacturing facilities in Gujarat with an aggregate installed capacity for formulations of 1,285.44 million units per annum.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors and not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Here are the key details of Corona Remedies IPO:

Corona Remedies IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Monday, December 8, 2025, and close on Monday, December 10, 2025. The anchor investor period shall be one day prior to the opening date, i.e. Friday, December 5, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, December 11, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Monday, December 15, 2025.

Corona Remedies IPO lot size

The lot size for an application is 14 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,868 to bid for one lot or 14 shares at the upper end price and in multiples thereof.