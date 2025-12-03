Home / Markets / IPO / Corona Remedies IPO price band at ₹1,008-1,062; check dates, GMP, objective

Corona Remedies IPO price band at ₹1,008-1,062; check dates, GMP, objective

Corona Remedies aims to raise ₹655.37 crore through an offer for sale of 6.2 million equity shares

Corona Remedies IPO price band
Corona Remedies IPO price band
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Corona Remedies IPO price band: Corona Remedies, a Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company, has set the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) in the range of ₹1,008 to ₹1,062 per share. The company aims to raise ₹655.37 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.2 million equity shares. There is no fresh issue component. Under the OFS, Kirtikumar Laxmidas Mehta, Minaxi Kirtikumar Mehta, Dipabahen Niravkumar Mehta, Brinda Ankur Mehta, Sepia Investments, Anchor Partners, and Sage Investment Trust are the selling shareholders.  
  The company will not receive any fresh funds from the issue, and existing shareholders will sell their stake through the offer. 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP),  the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors and not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).
 
Established in 2004, Corona Remedies is a pharmaceutical company specialising in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of products in women’s healthcare, cardiology, pain management, urology, and other therapeutic areas. It has a diverse portfolio including 71 brands across therapeutic areas. The company operates two manufacturing facilities in Gujarat with an aggregate installed capacity for formulations of 1,285.44 million units per annum.  ALSO READ | Meesho vs Aequs vs Vidya Wires IPO: Which one should you bet on?

Here are the key details of Corona Remedies IPO:

Corona Remedies IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Monday, December 8, 2025, and close on Monday, December 10, 2025. The anchor investor period shall be one day prior to the opening date, i.e. Friday, December 5, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, December 11, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Monday, December 15, 2025.

Corona Remedies IPO lot size

The lot size for an application is 14 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,868 to bid for one lot or 14 shares at the upper end price and in multiples thereof.

Corona Remedies IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshares Services is the registrar for the issue. JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers.   ALSO READ | Meesho IPO: From price band to GMP, here's all you need to know

Corona Remedies financial snapshot

For the three months ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26), the company reported a revenue from operations of ₹346.54 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹46.2 crore.
 
In FY25, Corona Remedies posted a revenue from operations of ₹1,196.4 crore, up 17.93 per cent from ₹1,014.47 crore in the previous fiscal. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹245.92 crore in FY25, up 52.56 per cent from ₹161.19 crore in FY24. The company's PAT grew 65.11 per cent to ₹149.43 crore against ₹90.5 crore in FY24.  

Corona Remedies IPO GMP

On Wednesday, December 3, 2025, the unlisted shares of Corona Remedies were trading at ₹1,122, reflecting a premium of ₹60 or 5.65 per cent against the upper end price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meesho IPO opens: From price band to GMP, here's all you need to know

Premium

Indian ecom penetration could mirror WhatsApp user base: Meesho cofounder

Willing to apply for Meesho IPO? Check these key risks, strengths from RHP

Vidya Wires IPO opens tomorrow: Bid or skip? Here's what experts suggest

Wakefit sets IPO price band at ₹185-195; check key dates, GMP, objective

Topics :Share Market TodayCorona RemediesIPOsIPO marketIPO GMPIPO activityMarkets

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story