IPO Calendar: 5 issues to raise ₹10,000-cr next week; Lenskart debut eyed

The stock market will see three major listings, including Groww, Pine Labs, and Lenskart, marking another active week for investors

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 4:09 PM IST
IPO Calendar: Next week promises another flurry of activity in the primary markets, with multiple IPOs opening and several listings lined up across both the mainboard and SME segments. In the mainboard category, three highly anticipated IPOs are set to hit the market, including Emmvee Photovoltaic (₹2,900 crore), PhysicsWallah (₹3,480 crore), and Tenneco Clean Air (₹3,600 crore).
 
Additionally, the stock market will see three major listings, including Groww, Pine Labs, and Lenskart, marking another active week for investors.
 
In the SME segment, two IPOs, including Mahamaya Lifesciences (₹70.44 crore) and Workmates Core2Cloud Solution (₹69.84 crore), are opening next week. Alongside, four companies, Shreeji Global FMCG, Finbud Financial Services, Curis Lifesciences, and Shinning Tools, will make their debut on the SME platforms.

Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO details

The IPO of Emmvee Photovoltaic will open for public subscription on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, and will close on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹2,900 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 98.8 million shares aggregating to ₹2,143.86 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 34.8 million shares aggregating to ₹756.14 crore. The price band has been set at ₹206 to ₹217 per share, with a lot size of 69 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹14,973 to participate in this IPO.
 
The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, November 14, 2025. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

PhysicsWallah IPO details

The IPO of edtech company PhysicsWallah will open for subscription on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, and close on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The ₹3,480 crore public issue consists of a fresh issue of 284.4 million equity shares and an OFS of ₹34.9 million shares. The shares are being offered at a price band of ₹103 to ₹109 per share, with a lot size of 137 shares. The minimum investment required to participate in this offering is ₹14,933. PhysicsWallah listing is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025, on both BSE and NSE.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO details

The IPO of Tenneco Clean Air will open for public subscription on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, and will close on Friday, November 14, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹3,600 crore through an OFS of 90.7 million shares. The price band has been set at ₹378 to ₹397 per share, with a lot size of 37 shares. Investors will need to invest a minimum amount of ₹14,689 to participate in this IPO. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, November 17, 2025. The company’s stock is scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.
 
In the SME segment, Mahamaya Lifesciences IPO (₹70.44 crore) and Workmates Core2Cloud Solution (₹69.84 crore) IPO will open for public subscription on November 11. 

IPO listings this week

In the mainboard segment, Lenskart Solutions is set to debut on the exchanges on November 10, followed by Groww on November 11. Pine Labs IPO will close for subscription on November 11, and make its market debut on November 14. 
 
In the SME space, Shreeji Global FMCG will make its debut on the NSE SME platform on November 12. Finbud Financial will list on the NSE SME platform on November 13. Additionally, Curis Lifesciences and Shinning Tools are slated to list on November 14.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

