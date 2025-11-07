Final Hours! Groww IPO closes today; check latest subscription status, GMP

The IPO has witnessed strong demand across investor categories, driven primarily by retail participation. As of 10:18 AM on Thursday, November 7, the issue was oversubscribed 1.86 times, with retail investors recording a subscription of 5.57 times, according to NSE data.

In the grey market, Groww shares were trading at ₹111 each, reflecting a premium of ₹11 or 11 per cent over the upper end of the ₹100 price band. While indicative of positive sentiment, the grey market premium (GMP) has cooled slightly from ₹14 (14 per cent) seen at the IPO’s opening on October 31.

Non-institutional investors (NIIs) also showed healthy interest, with an oversubscription of 2.72 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), however, remained relatively subdued, with only 20 per cent of their reserved quota subscribed.

Brokerages share mixed views on Groww IPO

Analysts remain cautiously positive. Anand Rathi Research recommends subscribing to the IPO from a long-term investment perspective, while Arihant Capital has assigned a “Subscribe for listing gains” rating. READ MORE

IPO price band, lot size

The Groww IPO is priced in the ₹95–100 range, with a minimum lot size of 150 shares. At the upper end, a retail investor would need ₹15,000 to subscribe for one lot, while the maximum allotment of 13 lots (1,950 shares) would require an investment of ₹1,95,000.

Allotment and listing timeline

As the IPO closes for subscription today, November 7, 2025, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalized on Monday, November 10.