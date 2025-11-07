Home / Markets / IPO / Final Hours! Groww IPO closes today; check latest subscription status, GMP

Final Hours! Groww IPO closes today; check latest subscription status, GMP

Groww IPO Day 3 update: Check latest subscription status, GMP, allotment date, listing date, and other key details here

Groww IPO
Illustration: Binay Sinha
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 10:56 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Groww IPO GMP, subscription status on Day 3: The unlisted shares of brokerage platform Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) continue to command a healthy premium in the grey market as the company’s initial public offering (IPO) enters its final day of subscription on Thursday, November 7.  The maiden offering, which opened on November 4, aims to raise ₹6,632.30 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale (OFS). The fresh issue comprises 106 million shares worth ₹1,060 crore, while the OFS includes 557.23 million shares valued at ₹5,572.30 crore.

Retail investors drive demand 

The IPO has witnessed strong demand across investor categories, driven primarily by retail participation. As of 10:18 AM on Thursday, November 7, the issue was oversubscribed 1.86 times, with retail investors recording a subscription of 5.57 times, according to NSE data. 
 
Non-institutional investors (NIIs) also showed healthy interest, with an oversubscription of 2.72 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), however, remained relatively subdued, with only 20 per cent of their reserved quota subscribed.  ALSO READ | Groww IPO: Justified valuation or time to chase better-valued rivals?

Groww IPO Grey market sentiments remain positive 

In the grey market, Groww shares were trading at ₹111 each, reflecting a premium of ₹11 or 11 per cent over the upper end of the ₹100 price band. While indicative of positive sentiment, the grey market premium (GMP) has cooled slightly from ₹14 (14 per cent) seen at the IPO’s opening on October 31.

Brokerages share mixed views on Groww IPO

Analysts remain cautiously positive. Anand Rathi Research recommends subscribing to the IPO from a long-term investment perspective, while Arihant Capital has assigned a “Subscribe for listing gains” rating. READ MORE

IPO price band, lot size 

The Groww IPO is priced in the ₹95–100 range, with a minimum lot size of 150 shares. At the upper end, a retail investor would need ₹15,000 to subscribe for one lot, while the maximum allotment of 13 lots (1,950 shares) would require an investment of ₹1,95,000.

Allotment and listing timeline

As the IPO closes for subscription today, November 7, 2025, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalized on Monday, November 10.
 
Shares of Groww are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 12. 

Use of proceeds

While the company will not receive funds from the OFS portion, proceeds from the fresh issue, the company said, will be deployed towards cloud infrastructure, brand building and performance marketing activities, and investment in Groww Creditserv Technology Private Limited (GCS), a non-banking financial company (NBFC), to strengthen its capital base.  Additionally, funds will support Groww Invest Tech Private Limited (GIT) for its margin trading facility (MTF) business and for inorganic growth through potential acquisitions, along with general corporate purposes.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power IPO opens on Nov 11; here's all you need to know

PhysicsWallah IPO opens Nov 11; sets price band at ₹103-109; Check details

Lenskart IPO allotment likely today; here's how to check status, latest GMP

Groww IPO: Justified valuation or time to chase better-valued rivals?

Premium

Nithia Capital plans 6 mt steel capacity in India, IPO on the cards

Topics :IPOsIPO GMPIPO REVIEWIPO listing timeinitial public offerings IPOsIPO marketGroww

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story