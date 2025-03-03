Mumbai-based Pranav Constructions files DRHP for Rs 392 crore IPO

Mumbai-based real estate company Pranav Constructions has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise Rs 392 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The company plans to offload equity through the sale of 28,56,869 equity shares held by promoters and investors.

The IPO will include the issuance of fresh shares and the sale of 23,07,472 equity shares by BioUrja India Infra and up to 5,49,397 equity shares by whole-time director Ravi Ramalingam. The company said it could consider a pre-IPO placement of 20 per cent of the fresh issue size, amounting to Rs 78.4 crore.

From the total proceeds of the listing, Rs 223.75 crore will be used to fund costs related to its ongoing and upcoming redevelopment projects, including the purchase of additional floor space index (FSI) and compensation to members for alternate accommodation and hardship compensation. About Rs 74 crore will be allocated for the repayment of outstanding borrowings, with the remainder used to fund the acquisition of future redevelopment projects and for general corporate purposes.

Pranav Constructions is involved in 27 ongoing and completed redevelopment projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The company’s projects cater to the affordable, mid-income, and aspirational housing segments.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 447.48 crore in FY24, while its consolidated profit after tax was Rs 39.62 crore. For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2024, the company’s consolidated revenue from operations and consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 430.59 crore and Rs 43.04 crore, respectively. Its total debt was Rs 155.4 crore.