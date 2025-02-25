Tata Capital's board approves IPO plan, to issue 230 mn new shares

A board meeting of Tata Capital, the financial services arm of Tata Sons, on Tuesday cleared an initial public offer (IPO) and a rights issue.

The Tata Capital IPO will issue equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each and it will comprise a fresh issue of up to 230 million equity shares and an offer for sale of equity shares by certain existing and eligible shareholders. The IPO is subject to market conditions, regulatory clearances, and other considerations, said the company in a regulatory filing.

Tata Sons, which holds a 93 per cent stake in Tata Capital, is unlikely to dilute its holding below 75 percent in the IPO, said Fitch Ratings in a statement on February 13.

Tata Capital’s board also cleared a rights issue of face value of Rs 10 each to raise Rs 1,504 crore. Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, will subscribe to the entire portion of the rights issue.

READ: Tata Investment share price soars 10% on Tata Capital IPO report The rights issue will establish the benchmark price for Tata Capital’s planned listing in September. The listing will comply with the Reserve Bank of India regulations that require all upper layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to list by September.

Approval for the rights issue comes after the company sought shareholders' approval inJanuary to amend its Articles of Association to align with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Tata Capital, as an NBFC, is required to meet capital adequacy regulations dictating the minimum capital a company must hold as a percentage of its risk-weighted assets and risk-adjusted off-balance sheet items. In its communication to its shareholders, the company emphasised that as its loan portfolio and asset base continue to grow, it will need additional capital to maintain the required capital adequacy ratios. To meet this need, the company plans to raise capital periodically, including through rights issues, the company had said in a communication to the shareholders.

Tata Sons has infused Rs 6,097 crore in Tata Capital in five years, with Rs 2,500 crore infusion in Financial Year 2018-19 (FY19), Rs 1,000 crore in FY20, Rs 594 crore in FY23, and Rs 2,003 crore in FY24. This underscores the group's intent to increase its focus on the lending business, said a banker. After Tata Capital’s merger with Tata Motors Finance, TMF Holdings (a core investment company that owns TMFL) will hold a 4.7 per cent stake in the merged entity.