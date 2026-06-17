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NSE files IPO papers after decade-long wait marred by regulatory delays

Rival exchange BSE Ltd was listed ‌in 2017

NSE
NSE(Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 10:40 PM IST
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The National ​Stock Exchange of India (NSE) filed draft papers on Wednesday for an initial public offering, ‌in what ​will be ​one of two mega ​IPOs in the country this year alongside Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio.
 
NSE, ​India's largest ‌bourse and the world's most ​active derivatives exchange, has been trying to list since ‌2016 ​when it first submitted IPO papers ‌with the markets regulator ​that were stalled due to an ongoing regulatory ​enquiry.
 
Rival exchange BSE Ltd was listed ‌in 2017. 
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