NSE files IPO papers after decade-long wait marred by regulatory delays
Rival exchange BSE Ltd was listed in 2017Reuters
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) filed draft papers on Wednesday for an initial public offering, in what will be one of two mega IPOs in the country this year alongside Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio.
NSE, India's largest bourse and the world's most active derivatives exchange, has been trying to list since 2016 when it first submitted IPO papers with the markets regulator that were stalled due to an ongoing regulatory enquiry.
Rival exchange BSE Ltd was listed in 2017.