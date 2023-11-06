Home / Markets / IPO / Protean eGov Tech IPO receives full subscription on Day 1 of offer

Protean eGov Tech IPO receives full subscription on Day 1 of offer

The Rs 490-crore IPO, with a price band of Rs 752-792 per share, will conclude on November 8

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Protean eGov Tech IPO | Shares of the company will be listed on the BSE

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 9:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Protean eGov Technologies received full subscription on the first day of share sale on Monday.

The initial share sale received bids for 46,91,250 shares against 43,78,700 shares on offer, translating into 1.07 times subscription, as per NSE data.

The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 1.49 times while non institutional investors quota got subscribed 1.65 times. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1 per cent subscription

Protean eGov Technologies (formerly known as NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure) on Friday said it has mobilized a little over Rs 143 crore from anchor investors.

The public issue is purely an offer of sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. The OFS size has been reduced to 61.91 lakh equity shares from 1.28 crore equity shares planned earlier.

Since the IPO is completely an OFS, the entire proceeds will go to the selling shareholders and the company will not receive any funds from the issue.

The Rs 490-crore IPO, with a price band of Rs 752-792 per share, will conclude on November 8.

Protean eGov Technologies is one of the key IT-enabled solution companies in India engaged in conceptualizing, developing, and executing nationally critical and population-scale greenfield technology solutions.

The company collaborated with the government and has extensive experience in creating digital public infrastructure and developing innovative citizen-centric e-governance solutions.

Originally set up as a depository in 1995, it created a systemically important national infrastructure for capital market development in India.

ICICI Securities, Equirus Capital, IIFL Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the managers to the offer.

Shares of the company will be listed on the BSE.

Also Read

Protean, Google Cloud collaborate to drive digital public infrastructure

Protean eGov Tech IPO to open on Nov 6, sets price band at Rs 752-792

Protean eGov Technologies raises Rs 144 crore from anchor investors

Cello World subscribed 38.9x; Protean eGov's Rs 490 crore IPO to open Nov 6

Protean, PayNearby partner for providing credit services on ONDC network

Accent Microcell files draft papers with NSE Emerge to float public offer

Protean eGov Technologies raises Rs 144 crore from anchor investors

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 1.74 times on first day of offer

ASK sets price band; Old Bridge Capital files papers for MF offering

Record number of small, medium-sized firms going public in India this year

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IPOIPO activityIPO India

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti Irani

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Wasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollution

SC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details here

Oil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley

Next Story