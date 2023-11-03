Home / Markets / IPO / Protean eGov Technologies raises Rs 144 crore from anchor investors

The price band for the IPO is Rs 752-792 per share. Allotment to anchor investors was done at Rs 792 apiece. At the top-end, Protean is valued at around Rs 3,200 crore

BS Reporter Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Protean eGov Technologies, formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure, has allotted shares worth Rs 144 crore to anchor investors. Key anchor investors include, LIC Mutual Fund, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, SBI General Insurance, Societe Generale. Protean’s Rs 490-crore IPO on November 6.
 
The price band for the IPO is Rs 752-792 per share. Allotment to anchor investors was done at Rs 792 apiece. At the top-end, Protean is valued at around Rs 3,200 crore.
 
Protean has been a provider of e-governance technological solutions for over two decades. Some of the key projects implemented by Protean include PAN issuance and enabling the universal social security system. 

Topics :IPOshare marketIndian stock exchanges

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

