Sebi gives nod to IPOs of Varindera Constructions and two others

The engineering, procurement, and construction company Varindera Constructions plans to raise Rs 1,200 crore through the issue

Sebi | Photo: Bloomberg
Khushboo Tiwari
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 4:24 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Varindera Constructions, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, and Sambhv Steel Tubes. The observation letters for each were sent last week.
 
The engineering, procurement, and construction company Varindera Constructions plans to raise Rs 1,200 crore through the issue, of which Rs 900 crore is a fresh issue, while Rs 300 crore is from an offer for sale (OFS) by existing promoter members.
 
The IPO of Sambhv Steel Tubes comprises a fresh issue of Rs 440 crore and an OFS of Rs 100 crore by existing shareholders.
 
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases’ IPO is also a combination of a fresh issue and an OFS, comprising Rs 400 crore and 14.4 million shares.
 
Denta Water gains 18% on debut
 
Denta Water and Infra Solutions, an infrastructure projects firm, saw its market value rise 18 per cent during its trading debut on Wednesday. Shares of the company ended at Rs 346, up Rs 52, or 18 per cent, over its issue price of Rs 294.

The company’s maiden share sale had garnered nearly 222 times more demand than the shares on offer. At the last close, the company was valued at Rs 925 crore. Denta’s Rs 220-crore initial public offering (IPO) was entirely a fresh fundraise.
 
Set up in 2016, Denta is a water and infrastructure solutions provider engaged in designing, installing, and commissioning water management infrastructure projects, with expertise in groundwater recharge.
 
First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

