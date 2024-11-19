Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Sebi proposes tighter IPO rules for SMEs, seeks views on minimum amount

Sebi proposes tighter IPO rules for SMEs, seeks views on minimum amount

The regulator also sought views on whether the minimum application amount should be even higher at Rs 4,00,000

IPO
Buoyed by India's surging equity markets, public issues by SMEs have soared over the past two years. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 8:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's markets regulator on Tuesday proposed tighter rules for the initial public offerings of smaller firms, including setting an issue size for companies looking to go public and doubling the minimum investment amount at the least for prospective investors.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's consultation paper proposed to raise the minimum application size for the IPOs of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to Rs 2,00,000 from Rs 1,00,000.

The regulator also sought views on whether the minimum application amount should be even higher at Rs 4,00,000.

Since alternative funding sources are available for smaller capital requirements, the regulator proposed that an SME company should be eligible for an IPO only if the issue size is more than Rs 100 million.

Buoyed by India's surging equity markets, public issues by SMEs have soared over the past two years.

In the current financial year till Oct. 15, more than 159 small- and medium-sized firms have raised Rs 57 billion ($675.46 million) through such issues, compared with the previous year's record of Rs 60 billion.

More From This Section

NTPC Green allots shares worth Rs 3,960 crore to anchor investors

Zinka Logistics Solutions IPO subscribed 1.86 times on third day of issue

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO to open on November 22; eyes Rs 650 crore

Rosmerta Digital postpones Rs 206 crore IPO amid adverse market conditions

CIEL to file papers for Rs 450-cr IPO on Friday, will be 2nd listed HR firm

Some of these issues were subscribed 500-1,000 times, raising concerns around misuse of the platform.

The regulator said that given the surge in SME IPOs and the rising risk of misconduct such as diversion of funds, it was important to review the framework guiding such offerings.

It also suggested to only let companies file for SME IPO if they had an operating profit of 30 million rupees in at least two of the three fiscal years preceding the application.

The Sebi proposed that the offer for sale (OFS), which is the amount of shares existing shareholders sell through the issue, should be restricted to 20 per cent of the total issue size. It further proposed that shares offered through OFS should not exceed 20% of the shareholders' total stake in the company.

Other proposals included tighter monitoring of fund use from such issues and mandating the disclosure of merchant bankers' fees in draft papers.

The regulator has sought public comments on the proposals by Dec. 4.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

CAD is manageable as India is doing well in services exports: Piyush Goyal

Sebi considers overhauling SME listing regulations amid rising concerns

Saatvik Green Energy files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 1,150 cr IPO

Govt planning to sell stakes in 4 state-run banks to comply with Sebi norms

Sebi orders altGraaf and two other platforms to cease operations

Topics :SEBISebi normsinitial public offeringssmall and medium enterprises SMEs

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story