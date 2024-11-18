Sebi orders altGraaf and two other platforms to cease operations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday issued a ‘cease and desist’ order against four entities operating as online bond platforms without registration with the stock exchanges.

These include two platforms related to altGraaf (AI Growth Private and Texterity Private), Purple Petal Invest, which owns Tap Invest, and Berkelium Technologies, operating Stable Investments.

As per the regulatory mandate, online bond platform providers (OBPPs) are required to register with the stock exchanges as stock brokers in the debt segment.

In its routine inspection, Sebi found several platforms engaging in the sale of unlisted non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to retail investors.

Sebi’s order notes that these platforms lack safeguards for investors and failed to adhere to investor thresholds prescribed for such issuances.

For the issuance of securities through private placements, issuers must ensure that they are allotted only to pre-identified investors and adhere to a cap of 200 investors in a financial year. The market regulator further noted that some of the platforms down-sold NCDs to the public while they were the subscribers to the private placement done by the platforms.

In the interim ex-parte order, Sebi pointed out that these platforms appear to have structured their offerings in a manner to avoid regulatory scrutiny.

“The distinction between public issues and private placements is not merely procedural but a fundamental safeguard, ensuring that public investments are protected through rigorous oversight. Allowing such unauthorised platforms to mushroom and operate unchecked would undermine this critical framework and expose the public to significant risk,” noted Ashwani Bhatia, whole-time member, Sebi.

The regulator has provided a 21-day window for the platforms to file their responses. The examination in the matter is ongoing.

More than Rs 4,400 crore has been raised through the altGraaf platform from around 186,000 investors. The platform has onboarded around 75 companies. On the other hand, Tap Invest has onboarded over 100 companies and raised Rs 400 crore through the platform.