Sebi returns IPO documents of Vishal Mega Mart, Avanse Fin, and 2 others

Sebi has returned the IPO draft documents of four firms, including supermart major Vishal Mega Mart, education-focused NBFC Avanse Financial Services and private equity major TPG Capital-backed Sai Life Sciences, an update with the regulator showed on Tuesday. Additionally, the offer document of BMW Ventures was returned too. The company's initial public offering (IPO) papers were received by Sebi on July 1. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has returned the offer documents of these four companies for "non-compliance with Regulation 7(1) (a) of Sebi ICDR Regulations, 2018, as on July 24, 2024".

According to the Regulation 7(1) (a) of Sebi ICDR Regulations, an issuer making an initial public offer shall ensure that it has made an application to one or more stock exchanges to seek an in-principle approval for listing of its specified securities on such stock exchanges and has chosen one of them as the designated stock exchange.

Vishal Mega Mart, on July 12, took the confidential filing route to submit its draft papers with the markets regulator.

Avanse Financial Services filed its draft papers in June to raise Rs 3,500 crore through IPO. The proposed initial share sale comprised a fresh issue of equity shares of up to Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 2,500 crore by the selling shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The company, promoted by Olive Vine Investment Ltd, an affiliate of private equity major Warburg Pincus, proposed to use the funds to increase its capital base for future needs.

Sai Life Sciences' proposed IPO consisted of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 800 crore and an OFS of 6.15 crore shares by a promoter, investor shareholders and other shareholders, as per the draft papers.

Under the OFS, one of the promoter entities -- Sai Quest Syn Pvt Ltd -- and investor shareholders -- TPG Asia VII SF Pte Ltd, HBM Private Equity India -- were proposed to partly offload their respective stakes.

Of the IPO proceeds, funds to the tune of Rs 600 crore were earlier supposed to be used for debt payment and a portion for corporate general purposes.