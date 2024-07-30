Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Sebi returns IPO documents of Vishal Mega Mart, Avanse Fin, and 2 others

Sebi returns IPO documents of Vishal Mega Mart, Avanse Fin, and 2 others

Vishal Mega Mart, on July 12, took the confidential filing route to submit its draft papers with the markets regulator

Sebi
The company, promoted by Olive Vine Investment Ltd, an affiliate of private equity major Warburg Pincus, proposed to use the funds to increase its capital base for future needs | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 2:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sebi has returned the IPO draft documents of four firms, including supermart major Vishal Mega Mart, education-focused NBFC Avanse Financial Services and private equity major TPG Capital-backed Sai Life Sciences, an update with the regulator showed on Tuesday.

Additionally, the offer document of BMW Ventures was returned too. The company's initial public offering (IPO) papers were received by Sebi on July 1.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has returned the offer documents of these four companies for "non-compliance with Regulation 7(1) (a) of Sebi ICDR Regulations, 2018, as on July 24, 2024".

According to the Regulation 7(1) (a) of Sebi ICDR Regulations, an issuer making an initial public offer shall ensure that it has made an application to one or more stock exchanges to seek an in-principle approval for listing of its specified securities on such stock exchanges and has chosen one of them as the designated stock exchange.

Vishal Mega Mart, on July 12, took the confidential filing route to submit its draft papers with the markets regulator.

Avanse Financial Services filed its draft papers in June to raise Rs 3,500 crore through IPO. The proposed initial share sale comprised a fresh issue of equity shares of up to Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 2,500 crore by the selling shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The company, promoted by Olive Vine Investment Ltd, an affiliate of private equity major Warburg Pincus, proposed to use the funds to increase its capital base for future needs.

More From This Section

Bhavish Aggarwal may cash in Rs 288-cr gain from Ola Electric IPO; Details

Ola Electric IPO: 10 key points to know from India's 1st EV startup RHP

Akums Drugs IPO opens today: GMP up; should you bid? Check brokerage calls

Ola Electric's IPO price out! How does it stack up against listed peers?

Ceigall India to open Rs 1,253-crore IPO at Rs 380-401 per share price band

Sai Life Sciences' proposed IPO consisted of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 800 crore and an OFS of 6.15 crore shares by a promoter, investor shareholders and other shareholders, as per the draft papers.

Under the OFS, one of the promoter entities -- Sai Quest Syn Pvt Ltd -- and investor shareholders -- TPG Asia VII SF Pte Ltd, HBM Private Equity India -- were proposed to partly offload their respective stakes.

Of the IPO proceeds, funds to the tune of Rs 600 crore were earlier supposed to be used for debt payment and a portion for corporate general purposes.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sebi launches chatbot SEVA, Prudent AUM crosses Rs 1 trillion, and more

Market regulator Sebi plans to widen net to curb insider trading

Senores Pharma files IPO with Sebi, aims to raise Rs 500 cr via fresh issue

PSU banks may get another 2-year extension to comply with Sebi's MPS norms

Sebi confirms order against 12 entities including V Marc India for fraud

Topics :SEBIIPOVishal Mega Mart

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story