Shree Ram Twistex IPO opens Feb 23: Check price band, issue size, key dates

Shree Ram Twistex IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shree Ram Twistex is set to open for public subscription on Monday, February 23, 2026. The cotton yarn manufacturer aims to raise ₹110.24 crore through a fresh issue of 10.6 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company has set the price band at ₹95 to ₹104 per share.

Shree Ram Twistex is engaged in the manufacturing of cotton yarns, including compact ring spun and carded yarns, both combed and carded. The company's products also include value-added yarns such as Eli Twist (Combed and Carded), Compact Slub Yarns, and Lycra-Blended Yarns. The company's yarns are used in both knitting and weaving, serving a broad range of end-use segments. The company operates on a business-to-business (B2B) model, catering to textile manufacturers, garment exporters, bulk purchasers and fabric processors. Its manufacturing facility is located in Gondal, Rajkot, Gujarat.

Here are the key details of Shree Ram Twistex IPO: Shree Ram Twistex IPO key dates According to the RHP, Shree Ram Twistex IPO will open for public bidding on Monday, February 13 and close on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The anchor investment period will be one day before the issue opening date, i.e. Friday, February 20, 2026. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, February 26, 2026. Shares of Shree Ram Twistex will make their debut on the bourses, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Monday, March 2, 2026. Shree Ram Twistex IPO lot size Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 144 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of 14,976 to bid for at least one lot at the upper-end price and in multiples thereof.