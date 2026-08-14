Svatantra Microfin files papers with Sebi for ₹3,000 crore public offer

Ananya Birla-led Svatantra Microfin has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering (IPO) of ₹3,000 crore.

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹1,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹1,500 crore. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment the company’s Tier-I capital base to meet future capital requirements, including onward lending arising from the growth and expansion of its business and assets.

Svatantra Microfin is the second-largest non-banking financial company-microfinance institution (NBFC-MFI) in India as of March 31, 2026, in terms of microfinance assets under management (AUM-MFI).