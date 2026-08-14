Zetwerk files updated IPO draft papers with Sebi to raise ₹2,600 crore

India's Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses on Thursday filed updated papers for an initial public ​offering through which it aims to raise ​₹2,600 crore ($272.47 million) in fresh capital, as ‌the contract manufacturer seeks to pare debt.

Zetwerk's IPO also comprises an offer for sale of 96.8 million shares by existing investors.

It plans to use ₹1,800 crore to repay debt, with the remainder set for corporate purposes and potential acquisitions.

The public filing comes at a time when India's primary market is ‌reviving after a subdued first half of the year due to the impact of the Middle East war and a spike in crude oil prices.