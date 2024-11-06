Swiggy IPO subscribed 12% on day one; individual investors bid most

The initial public offering (IPO) of food delivery major Swiggy was subscribed 12 per cent on Wednesday, the opening day of the issue. Most of the bids came from individual investors, while the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion saw only a few bids.

The high net worth individual (HNI) portion of the issue was subscribed 6 per cent, retail investors subscribed 54 per cent, and employees subscribed 74 per cent. The retail quota for the IPO is set at only 10 per cent, compared to the typical 35 per cent. Meanwhile, 75 per cent of the shares are reserved for QIBs, which must secure full subscription for the IPO to succeed.

Swiggy has already allotted shares worth Rs 5,085 crore to anchor investors, drawn from the QIB quota. It requires approximately Rs 3,400 crore in bids from institutional investors, who typically invest on the last day of the IPO.

Swiggy’s Rs 11,327-crore IPO will be India’s sixth largest in the domestic market and the second largest this year after Hyundai. The IPO comprises a Rs 4,499 crore fresh fund raise, with Swiggy intending to use the proceeds to expand its dark store network, invest in technology and cloud infrastructure, undertake brand marketing and business promotion, and support inorganic growth.

The IPO also includes a Rs 6,828 crore secondary share sale by 10 investors, including Tencent, Accel India, and Apoletto Asia.

The price band for the issue is Rs 371-390 per share. At the top end, Swiggy will be valued at Rs 87,300 crore.