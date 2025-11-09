The IPO listing train keeps rolling: 2025 may be its biggest stop yet

India’s initial public offering (IPO) market is heading for a record year, with total fundraising in 2025 already above ₹1.5 trillion. Offerings worth more than ₹20,000 crore have opened this month alone, putting the market on track to top last year’s peak of ₹1.59 trillion.

Several major issues are still in the pipeline for the rest of the year, including ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (around ₹10,000 crore), Meesho (₹6,000 crore), CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions (₹5,000 crore), and Fractal Analytics (₹5,000 crore).

Investment bankers expect total IPO collections for 2025 to end between ₹1.6 trillion and ₹1.7 trillion. The strong flow of issues could extend into next year, with nearly 200 companies having filed draft offer documents so far.