Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchHDFC Bank 52 Week LowLalithaa Jewellery vs Horizon IPOJharkhand Govt Cancel 44 ExamsRIL JIO TariffShiprocket SharesGold and Silver Price TodayNEET UG 2026 Counselling
Home / Markets / IPO / Tiger Global-backed Upstox begins talks for potential $400 million IPO

Tiger Global-backed Upstox begins talks for potential $400 million IPO

Discussions are at an early stage and details including the size and timing of the offering, could still change

NSE, National Stock Exchange
Upstox’s IPO could be the second major listing by an Indian broking firm within a year | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 1:39 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
By Rajesh Mascarenhas and Baiju Kalesh
 
Upstox, one of India’s largest online trading platforms, has begun discussions with investment banks about a potential initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
The Tiger Global Management LLC-backed stock brokerage has held preliminary talks with bankers and is expected to appoint advisers soon, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The offering could raise about $400 million and is expected to be a mix of new shares and a sale by existing investors, they said.
 
Discussions are at an early stage and details including the size and timing of the offering, could still change, the people said. A representative for Upstox didn’t respond to requests for comment.
 
Upstox’s IPO could be the second major listing by an Indian broking firm within a year. In November, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the parent of online broking platform Groww and India’s largest stock broker, raised 66.3 billion ($693 million) rupees in an initial public offering. Groww is currently valued at about $12.8 billion.
 
Upstox stood fifth among local brokerages by active clients as of July 31, with about 1.9 million users, according to data from the National Stock Exchange of India. Groww leads the pack, followed by Zerodha, Angel One Ltd. and ICICI Securities Ltd., the data show. 
 
Upstox has raised about $220 million across six funding rounds from investors including the late Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata, Tiger Global and Stride Ventures, according to Tracxn.com. The company became a unicorn in 2021 after a funding round valued it at $3.5 billion, according to the company website. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lalithaa Jewellery vs Horizon IPO: Analysts decode better bet for investors

NSE seeking valuation of as much as ₹5.26 trillion in planned IPO

Augmont Enterprises to launch ₹825 cr IPO, price band set at ₹750-788

Behari Lal Engineering IPO debut in focus: GMP hints at 40% listing pop

Shiprocket IPO could offer over 30% listing pop; check post-debut strategy

Topics :UpstoxIPOsinitial public offerings IPOsinitial public offeringsinitial public offering IPOinitial public offering (IPO)

First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 1:38 PM IST

Next Story