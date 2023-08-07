Yatharth Hospital gains 11% on debut; Concord IPO subscribed 2.3x on day 2

Yatharth Hospital gains 11% on debut

Shares of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd on Monday jumped over 11 per cent against the issue price of Rs 300 on its first day of trade. The stock began the trade at Rs 304, a gain of 1.33 per cent, on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 14.23 per cent to Rs 342.70 before settling at Rs 333.75, up 11.25 per cent at the close.



At the NSE, shares of the company were listed at Rs 306.10, up 2 per cent from the issue price. It later ended at Rs 331.30, up 10.43 per cent. A total of 1.51 million shares of the company were traded at the BSE, and over 22.1 million shares at the NSE during the day. The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 2,865.25 crore.

