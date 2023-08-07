Yatharth Hospital gains 11% on debut; Concord IPO subscribed 2.3x on day 2

Last week, Concord had allotted shares worth Rs 465 crore to anchor investors at Rs 741 per share, the top-end of the price band. Concord Biotech’s IPO is entirely an offer for sale by Helix Investment.
At the top-end of the price band, the issue size works out to Rs 1,551 crore and the company’s market cap would be Rs 7,752 crore. Based in Ahmedabad, Concord Biotech is a maker of fermentation-based bulk drugs.
Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s investment arm Rare Enterprises owns a 24.1 per cent in the company. The company’s IPO closes on Tuesday.
Through the IPO, SBFC Finance has raised Rs 600 crore in fresh capital. The IPO also consisted of share sale by selling existing investors to the tune of Rs 425 crore by Arpwood Partners and Eight45 Services. At the IPO price, SBFC will be valued at Rs 6,066 crore on a post-dilution basis.
Analysts said SBFC is valued at 3.6 times its book value, which given the growth opportunities and strong fundamentals of the company is attractive.