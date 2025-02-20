360 ONE Gold ETF NFO opens; check key details of this open-ended fund here

360 ONE Mutual Fund (formerly known as IIFL Mutual Fund)'s 360 ONE Gold ETF NFO opens for subscription today, February 20, 2025. The NFO, which tracks domestic prices of gold, will remain available until February 28, 2025.

The scheme carries a very high-risk profile, which aligns with its benchmark that also carries a very high risk. Rahul Khetawat serves as the fund manager for the 360 ONE Gold ETF NFO.

As per the Scheme Information Document (SID), the 360 ONE Gold ETF will invest in gold and gold-related instruments, debt and money market instruments, commercial paper, repo of government securities, treasury bills (T-Bills), tri-party repo (TREPS), securities created and issued by the Central and State Governments, non-convertible debentures and bonds, floating rate debt instruments, short-term deposits, ETCDs with gold as the underlying asset, derivatives, and investments in units of mutual fund schemes.

360 ONE Gold ETF is a passively managed fund that will employ an investment approach designed to track the performance of the domestic price of gold. The scheme will invest at least 95 per cent of its total assets in gold or gold-related instruments. It may hold up to 5 per cent of its total assets in debt or money market securities.

The minimum application amount for the 360 ONE Gold ETF NFO is Rs 500, with subsequent investments in multiples of Re 1. The exit load for the scheme remains nil.

The units are proposed to be listed on stock exchanges to provide liquidity through the secondary market. "The units of the scheme can be bought or sold on all trading days on the NSE, BSE, or any other stock exchange where the scheme is proposed to be listed."

The scheme will re-open for continuous sale and repurchase from March 10, 2025.

360 ONE Gold ETF NFO, as outlined in the SID, is suitable for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in gold to generate returns similar to the performance of gold, subject to tracking errors. "Investors should consult their financial advisers if in doubt about whether the product is suitable for them."