Equity MFs rake in Rs 39,688 cr in January despite market volatility

Among the 11 equity sub-categories, thematic funds received the highest net inflows at Rs 9,017 crore, followed by smallcap funds at Rs 5,721 crore and flexicaps at Rs 5,698 crore. Notably, inflows to smallcap funds increased by 22 per cent month-on-month, despite a significant decline in the sector.

At a distributor conference last week, ICICI Prudential MF’s Chief Investment Officer (CIO) S. Naren stated, “We think it is a clear time to take out lock, stock, and barrel from small and midcaps. I do not believe that this is the time to invest in small and midcap SIPs. In fact, I believe it is time to stop SIPs in small and mid-caps because they are so overvalued. If you do an SIP in an overvalued class, only you are to blame. If you do an SIP in an overvalued asset class, like China was three years back or Indian equity was in 1994 or 2007-2008, you have only yourself to blame.”

As investors continue to pour record sums in small and midcap funds, valuations in the small-cap space have become a topic of heated debate.

The market rout continued in February, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index and Nifty Midcap 100 each declining by another 5 per cent.

Naren’s comments sparked a debate in the industry.

Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, later shared a presentation highlighting how rolling 10-year SIP returns since 2019 across categories have rarely turned negative.

Smallcap and midcap indices are down nearly 19 per cent and 17 per cent from their peaks in September, respectively. This sharp correction has led to a moderation in equity valuations across market segments. However, the one-year returns for several new SIP investors have turned negative.

Debt funds recorded net inflows of Rs 1.29 trillion last month, while gold ETFs saw inflows of Rs 3,751 crore. The overall industry assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 68 trillion at the end of January, down from Rs 69.33 trillion in December. Equity AUM fell from Rs 30.9 trillion to Rs 29.5 trillion.