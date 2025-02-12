Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Equity MFs rake in Rs 39,688 cr in January despite market volatility

Thematic funds get highest net inflows at Rs 9,017 cr, followed by smallcaps at Rs 5,721 crore

Among the 11 equity sub-categories, thematic funds received the highest net inflows at Rs 9,017 crore. Image: Shutterstock
Samie ModakKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 1:00 PM IST
Equity-oriented mutual fund (MF) schemes attracted net inflows of Rs 39,688 crore in January, despite a sharp selloff in the market. While the inflows were 3.6 per cent lower compared to December, they were 21 per cent above the average monthly inflows for calendar year 2024.
 
Among the 11 equity sub-categories, thematic funds received the highest net inflows at Rs 9,017 crore, followed by smallcap funds at Rs 5,721 crore and flexicaps at Rs 5,698 crore. Notably, inflows to smallcap funds increased by 22 per cent month-on-month, despite a significant decline in the sector.
 
In January, the Nifty Smallcap 100 Index fell by 9.9 per cent, marking its worst monthly performance since May 2022 and the third-worst since Covid-19. The midcaps also suffered, with the Nifty Midcap 100 falling by 6.1 per cent, its steepest drop since October 2024. The midcap fund category received net inflows of Rs 5,148 crore, compared to Rs 5,093 crore in December.
 
The market rout continued in February, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index and Nifty Midcap 100 each declining by another 5 per cent.  Also Read: Mutual fund investments: Which is better, starting SIP at top or bottom?
 
As investors continue to pour record sums in small and midcap funds, valuations in the small-cap space have become a topic of heated debate.
 
At a distributor conference last week, ICICI Prudential MF’s Chief Investment Officer (CIO) S. Naren stated, “We think it is a clear time to take out lock, stock, and barrel from small and midcaps. I do not believe that this is the time to invest in small and midcap SIPs. In fact, I believe it is time to stop SIPs in small and mid-caps because they are so overvalued. If you do an SIP in an overvalued class, only you are to blame. If you do an SIP in an overvalued asset class, like China was three years back or Indian equity was in 1994 or 2007-2008, you have only yourself to blame.” 
 
Naren’s comments sparked a debate in the industry.
 
Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, later shared a presentation highlighting how rolling 10-year SIP returns since 2019 across categories have rarely turned negative.
 
Smallcap and midcap indices are down nearly 19 per cent and 17 per cent from their peaks in September, respectively. This sharp correction has led to a moderation in equity valuations across market segments. However, the one-year returns for several new SIP investors have turned negative.
 
Debt funds recorded net inflows of Rs 1.29 trillion last month, while gold ETFs saw inflows of Rs 3,751 crore. The overall industry assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 68 trillion at the end of January, down from Rs 69.33 trillion in December. Equity AUM fell from Rs 30.9 trillion to Rs 29.5 trillion. 
   
Holding up Inflows were dipped amid spike in volatility 
  Equity MF inflows (Rs crore)
Month Gross Net
Jan-24 50,831 21,781
Feb-24 58,923 26,866
Mar-24 52,721 22,633
Apr-24 55,367 18,917
May-24 71,272 34,697
Jun-24 81,145 40,608
Jul-24 81,158 37,113
Aug-24 72,542 38,239
Sep-24 72,167 34,419
Oct-24 74,727 41,887
Nov-24 61,697 35,943
Dec-24 72,116 41,156
Jan-25 66,630 39,688
Source: Amfi  
 
First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

