Equity MFs rake in Rs 39,688 cr in January despite market volatility

|Holding up
|Inflows were dipped amid spike in volatility
|Equity MF inflows (Rs crore)
|Month
|Gross
|Net
|Jan-24
|50,831
|21,781
|Feb-24
|58,923
|26,866
|Mar-24
|52,721
|22,633
|Apr-24
|55,367
|18,917
|May-24
|71,272
|34,697
|Jun-24
|81,145
|40,608
|Jul-24
|81,158
|37,113
|Aug-24
|72,542
|38,239
|Sep-24
|72,167
|34,419
|Oct-24
|74,727
|41,887
|Nov-24
|61,697
|35,943
|Dec-24
|72,116
|41,156
|Jan-25
|66,630
|39,688
|Source: Amfi
