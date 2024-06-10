Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Aditya Birla Sun Life MF Quant Fund to tap best ideas of top mutual funds

Aditya Birla Sun Life MF Quant Fund to tap best ideas of top mutual funds

Sets top 75 holdings of large fund houses as universe

Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) Mutual Fund (MF) has launched its quant fund, which will look to invest in top ideas of larger fund houses after filtering on the basis of quality and momentum factors. The fund will have the top 75 stocks of the top 15 fund houses as its universe.

The fund, according to the fund house, will invest in 40-50 stocks having the return momentum and qualifying the quality parameters.

For quality, the model will focus on stocks' performance in the last five years. The past six-month return will be used to decide on the momentum.
"We will start by narrowing the universe of stocks such that they fall in the large and midcap category. Next, we will evaluate the quality of stocks based on their fundamental track record. Post this, we will look at the relative returns generated in the last six months of this universe and then look at the composite score assigned by various sell-side analysts. Ultimately, we will arrive at a portfolio comprising 40-50 stocks by first applying equal weight to all and then skew the weight of individual stocks based on low volatility," explained Harish Krishnan, Co-CIO and Head Equity, ABSL AMC.

Quant funds use mathematical models and algorithms to identify investment opportunities but are open for fund manager intervention, unlike index funds.

"Quant investing is unaffected by greed and fear and is therefore, an emotion-free investment approach. Model-based investing not only provides greater flexibility and repeatability but also maintains discipline by pre-defining the entry and exit points. It also enhances transparency since every decision is rule-based and offers better risk management with both man and machine monitoring the portfolio," ABSL MF said.

