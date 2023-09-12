Amid ETF selling, some active fund managers bought big in Jio Financial

At a time when exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were unloading Jio Financial from their portfolios, some of the active fund managers were placing large bets on the RIL-spun-off unit, shows a report by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MF) and Quant MF were the top MF buyers of the stock in August as they bought around 60 million shares each, together investing around Rs 2,800 crore. Nippon India MF and Axis MF also invested around Rs 300 crore, buying 12-14 million shares.

At the same time, few active fund managers were trimming their holdings in Jio Financial. State Bank of India Mutual Fund (SBI MF) sold 45 million shares, pulling out close to Rs 1,050 crore. ICICI Prudential and Mirae Asset offloaded 29 million and 21.5 million shares respectively.

The report is based on MF portfolio data of only the active market-cap-based schemes like large-cap, small-cap, and multi-cap.

The stock got listed on exchanges on August 21 but failed to find buyers for four consecutive trading sessions as ETFs and index funds, especially those tracking Nifty 50 and Sensex, rushed to sell over 145 million shares they received post the demerger.

Interestingly, Adani stocks regained fund managers' interest. In August, Adani Enterprises and Adani Power were the new large-cap entrants in MF portfolios. Quant MF invested Rs 344 crore in Adani Enterprises and Rs 137 crore in Adani Power, according to the report.

Apart from Jio Financial, heightened MF activity was seen in top banking sector stocks in August. While HDFC Bank was the top buy in the large-cap space, SBI and ICICI Bank were among the most sold. Interglobe Aviation, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, and Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) were the other most bought large-cap stocks. On the other hand, Infosys, Reliance Industries and Tube Investments made up the top five sold stock list along with the two banks, the report showed.

In the mid-cap space, Coforge, Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), and Union Bank saw the highest buying interest. Supreme Industries, Tata Communications, and Ashok Leyland were the top sells. Among small-caps, Suzlon Energy, Minda Corp, and SJS Enterprises were top buys. The stocks that were sold the most included Campus Activewear, VIP Industries, and Nuvoco Vistas.