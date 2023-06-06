Bajaj Finserv expands retail capabilities with launch of new MF business



In a regulatory filing, the company said, “Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund will launch a comprehensive set of products across fixed income, hybrid, and equity categories to meet the needs of diverse investor profiles ranging from retail and HNIs to institutions.” Bajaj Finserv Ltd, on Tuesday, announced the strengthening of its suite of retail financial offerings with the launch of its new mutual fund business under Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund.



“We are committed to being a full-stack financial solutions provider to meet India’s growing needs and building deeper, long-term relationships with customers who are already invested in us,” said Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman & managing director, Bajaj Finserv. To begin, the company will launch a set of fixed-income, liquid, overnight, and money market products to cater to the institutional segment and company treasuries.



“Technology and analytics have been the cornerstones of businesses at Bajaj Finserv and are not only enablers but also differentiators. Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund will deploy technology at scale to empower teams, create platforms for distributors, simplify investments and build long-term sustainable value for customers. We believe the asset management business positions Bajaj Finserv for an exciting new chapter of growth,” he added. “The launch of asset management helps diversify our retail franchise and leverage Bajaj Finserv companies’ combined strength in financial services across a much larger customer base,” he said.



“Our primary differentiator is our investment philosophy. We look to combine all sources of alpha, namely the Information edge, Quantitative edge as well as Behavioural edge into a framework, which we call ‘INQUBE’. Our team, comprising experts from across the industry and professionals from Bajaj Finserv, enables us to benefit from deep industry know-how as well as Bajaj Finserv’s culture and DNA,” Mohan added. Ganesh Mohan, chief executive officer, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Company, said, “Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund’s strategy is built on innovation, win-win partnerships, and a future-ready business model through the usage of data and tech platforms – the fundamental pillars on which the Bajaj Finserv is built.”