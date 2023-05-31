Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

The elevation of the PSBs along with Jindal Steel, TVS Motors, Tube Investments and Shriram Finance to the largecap space could push out the likes of PI Industries, Info Edge (India), Trent and Zomato to the midcap space, the report shows. Among the newly-listed companies, only Mankind Pharma is expected to enter the largecap universe. The rest (including those created out of demergers) will most likely find a place in the smallcap list.

PSB shares have seen some correction recently on account of profit booking. Despite that the PSB pack is the best-performing sectoral index as of now, going by the one-year returns (as on May 30). Their rally in PSB stocks happened on the back of bumper profits in succeeding quarters due to higher credit offtake and increase in margins.