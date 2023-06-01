Mutual funds eye micro stars as broader equity market gathers pace

HDFC MF had filed papers with the capital markets regulator — the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) — earlier this year for an active micro-cap scheme. Some more fund houses are keen on launching such schemes, say industry observers.

At a time when investors are preferring higher-risk investment products like thematic and small-cap mutual fund (MF) schemes, some fund houses are exploring the possibility of going further down the market-capitalisation (m-cap) ladder to unearth newer investment opportunities.